Key Highlights

Obi while denying visiting Tinubu, said the rumour and photo-shopped pictures of the visit are part of plots by opposition to distract him from his objective.

He accused the opposition of trying to cause issues with negative stories about him.

He insisted that he was committed to the course of justice and was ready to pursue his case before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to a logical conclusion.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded general election, Peter Obi, has denied visiting the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, as claimed in some social media reports.

Obi, who is a former governor of Anambra State, explained that rumours of his visit to Tinubu with accompanying photo shopped pictures being circulated on social media platforms, are part of moves by the opposition to distract him from his objective.

The clarification was made by Obi during an interview on an Arise Television programme, Prime Time, on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Opposition trying to cause problems

Peter Obi said, “I never visited him (Tinubu). I didn’t. These are some of the things I have been telling you. They have turned the whole thing upside down. So, what they (the opposition) do now is think about what they are going to do to cause issues and what they are going to do to label him (Obi) this or that.

“If it is not labelling him (Obi) tribal bigot, or religious bigot when he is not speaking, they will find his family and check whether he has a lovechild and all sorts of things, including misrepresented identity among others.

“I didn’t visit anybody.’’

He maintained that he was committed to the course of justice and was ready to pursue his case before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to a logical conclusion.

For the record

Recall that some days ago, a photograph showing Peter Obi standing beside Bola Tinubu with some other public figures went viral on some social media platforms.

In what looked like a courtesy visit, Obi was seen in the picture flanked by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the right, while Tinubu is flanked by Aliko Dangote, chief executive officer of the Dangote Group, and Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representatives, to the left.