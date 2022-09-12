The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has as part of moves to eliminate examination malpractices says it will no longer conduct mop-up examination for candidates of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) who are not bio-metrically verified.

The examination body said that no candidate of the UTME will be allowed to sit for its examination without first being biometrically verified as all 10 fingers of the candidate must be captured at the point of registration.

This disclosure is contained in JAMB’s Weekly Bulletin of the office of the Registrar on Monday September 12 in Abuja.

JAMB said the initiative was to further strengthen the noose around examination malpractice with the introduction of technology that includes biometric capturing 0f candidate’s 10 fingers.

What JAMB is saying

JAMB in the bulletin said, “The board has decided that the era whereby some candidates will present themselves at the examination venue and claim difficulty to be biometrically verified and expect the system to allow them to sit for the examination is gone for good.

“It will be recalled that the board, out of magnanimity has allowed such candidates to be rescheduled for the mop-up UTME introduced in 2017.

“However, the board has of late, realised the futility of such an arrangement after assessing the process and its impact on the entire examination value chain.

“Consequently, the management of the board has regrettably resolved that all candidates must be verified to sit for their examination as there will be no more mop-ups UTME for whatever reason.

“To cater for the few that may have genuine cases of inability to be captured, such candidates are to clearly indicate such difficulty from the point of registration.

“This is so that they can be assigned to a centre situated within the National headquarters of the board for close monitoring.’’

The bulletin noted that measure was not only to sanitise the examination process but also to ensure that the hard-earned reputation of the board was not impugned, adding that the decision emanated from the management’s rigorous review of the 2022 UTME exercise with the need to close all loopholes noticed during the examination.

It stated, “Examination malpractice remained one of the major obstacles faced by all public examination bodies globally, hence, the need for it to consistently take steps to confront the monster.

“No candidate of the UTME will be allowed to sit for its examination without first being biometrically verified. All 10 fingers of the candidate must be captured at the point of registration.

“To combat the menace of examination malpractice, the board has taken full advantage of technology by introducing, among others, biometric capturing of a candidate’s 10 fingers during UTME registration.

“This is to ensure that there is a convincing match between the fingerprints captured and those presented by the candidate at the examination venue.’’

The board said that any scenario other than the above was an invitation to examine security breach.

The bulletin also stated that the management had scheduled a 5-day annual retreat from September 18 to September 23 to review and assess its performance in all facets of its operational processes, including the 2022 UTME.

What you should know

Recall that in May 14, 2022, JAMB announced the release of the results of candidates who sat for the just concluded 2022 UTME, with about 1.7 million candidates reported to have taken part in the examination nationwide in 755 registered computer-based centres.

The examination body while releasing the results of the examination, had warned candidates against desperate fraudsters who will send all kinds of messages on how to check their results through different means from the one directed by JAMB.

The examination had revealed that only 378,639 of the 1,761,338 who sat for the 2022 UTME scored 200 and above.