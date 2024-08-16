The legal team of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to deny bail to five suspects who allegedly conspired to illegally access JAMB’s restricted Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) and e-facility between 2023 and 2024.

The suspects are accused of deleting candidates’ previous admission letters and inputting inauthentic admission letters into tertiary institutions, facilitating mobilization for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

The IGP’s counsel, Victor Okoye, instituted the case against the suspects under suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/312/2024.

IGP’s Case

E.Mpama, Ibanga Jerome, Eshiet Benson, C. Ofe, and D. Chukwuemeka were listed as defendants in the case.

The suspects were charged with aiding, abetting, and conspiring to commit computer-related forgery by altering data on JAMB’s restricted CAPS and e-facility, resulting in issuance of fake admission letters.

The police argue that their actions violated the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, which stipulates three years imprisonment or a monetary fine.

The IGP’s legal team emphasized that the actions of the defendants resulted in a loss of property to JAMB, as they also intended to confer economic benefits on themselves, thereby committing computer-related fraud.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, paving the way for trial.

What Transpired in Court

At the resumed proceedings, the defendants’ lawyers urged the court to grant their clients bail on liberal terms.

Barrister T. Adebite, representing the fifth defendant, argued that the alleged offenses, as stated in the four-count charges, are bailable and subject to the court’s overriding discretionary powers.

He contended that his client is protected by relevant laws to be released on bail pending the determination of the substantive suit.

However, the IGP’s counsel, Okoye, opposed the bail applications, insisting that the defendants committed a “cybercrime offense” based on police investigations.

He argued that they interfered with JAMB’s website, citing special circumstances, including the potential for interference with evidence, as reasons why they should not be granted bail.

After hearing from the lawyers, Justice Peter Lifu fixed August 30, 2024, for ruling on the bail application.

What You Should Know

On June 13, 2024, the police announced the arrest of three suspects (who are part of the defendants) in connection with the case of alleged conspiracy, computer-related forgery, and system interference.

According to the police, upon arrest, the suspects revealed their various degrees of involvement in the conspiracy.

The police disclosed that a digital forensic analysis led to the recovery of four fake domains and websites, while two principal threat actors of a syndicate in Imo State, responsible for creating the fake domains and other associated websites, were arrested.

It is now up to the court to determine the validity of the prosecution and defense claims.