President Bola Tinubu in July launched the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) in the council chamber of State House.

The federal government recently allocated over N2.5 billion in student loans to over 22,00 students nationwide, with institutions in the Southeast notably absent from the list of beneficiaries.

This has raised questions about whether the region was intentionally excluded from the scheme.

NELFUND officials clarified that the exclusion was not due to any geopolitical bias but rather a result of the region’s institutions failing to respond to necessary verification processes required for the disbursement of funds. This lack of compliance has been attributed to administrative errors, such as incomplete forms or missing Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) results, which hindered the students’ ability to apply successfully.

Efforts are now being made by Southeast governors and lawmakers to rectify these issues, including initiatives to increase awareness and ensure that students in the region take full advantage of the loan scheme.

Based on latest data, below are the top 10 Nigerian states with the highest number of students applying for NELFUND loans:

10. Taraba State

Taraba State, situated in the North-East region of Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and natural resources. The state’s public higher education institutions include Taraba State University in Jalingo. With 8,668 students applying for the NELFUND loan out of 10,699 registered students, representing 81.0% of registered students, Taraba shows a significant engagement with the student loan program, reflecting the financial need among its student population.

9. Yobe State

Yobe State, also in the North-East, is home to several institutions such as Yobe State University in Damaturu and Federal University, Gashua. The state’s students show a high rate of loan application, with 8,966 out of 10,398 registered students applying, which constitutes 86.3%.

8. Adamawa State

Adamawa State, located in the North-East region, is known for its diverse population and educational institutions, such as Modibbo Adama University in Yola. Out of 11,219 registered students, 8,977 applied for the NELFUND loan, representing 80.0% of the registered students. This suggests that a substantial portion of students are seeking financial aid to support their education.

7. Oyo State

Oyo State, part of the South-West region, boasts prominent educational institutions like the University of Ibadan and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology. Despite having 14,086 registered students, only 8,990 applied for the loan, showing a lower percentage of 63.8% compared to other states.

6. Plateau State

Plateau State, in the North-Central region, is home to the University of Jos. The state has a strong representation in the student loan application, with 9,328 out of 11,624 registered students applying, constituting 80.3%. This indicates a significant reliance on the loan program to pursue higher education.

5. Kaduna State

Kaduna State, located in the North-West, is known for institutions like Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria. With 10,380 students applying out of 13,873 registered, Kaduna shows a substantial percentage of 74.8% of students relying on the NELFUND loan to finance their education.

4. Katsina State

Katsina State, also in the North-West, is home to Umaru Musa Yar’adua University. The state has a high application rate, with 10,952 out of 13,538 registered students applying for the loan, amounting to 80.9%, highlighting the need for financial assistance among its student population.

3. Benue State

Benue State, in the North-Central region, is known for its agricultural prowess and institutions like Benue State University, Makurdi. The state had 11,754 out of 16,127 registered students apply for the loan, reflecting a 72.9% demand for financial support in this agrarian state.

2. Borno State

Borno State, located in the North-East, is recovering from years of insurgency. Educational institutions like the University of Maiduguri have played a key role in this recovery. Borno has a high application rate, with 13,798 out of 16,353 registered students applying for the loan, showcasing a significant 84.4% reliance on external financial assistance for education.

1. Kano State

Kano State, in the North-West, leads in the number of registered students and loan applicants. The state is home to Bayero University, Kano, among others. With 17,122 out of 20,814 registered students applying, Kano shows the highest engagement with the NELFUND loan program, with 82.3% of students applying, underlining the financial challenges faced by students in pursuing higher education.