The Nigerian equities market closed bearish during the week as the All-Share Index declined by 0.70% in the week ended 9th September 2022. This is following the 0.73% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, depreciated by 0.70% from 50,045.83 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 49,695.12 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N26.805 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to a negative 0.28% and a year-to-date gain of 16.34%.

Equity market performance

A total of 949.819 million shares valued at N9.329 billion were traded during the week across 18,525 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 1.195 billion units of shares valued at N12.924 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 19,305 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 735.300 million shares valued at N4.133 billion traded in 10,186 deals; thereby contributing 77.41% and 44.30% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 69.775 million shares worth N191.041 million in 570 deals, while the ICT Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 44.439 million shares worth N2.875 billion in 1,744 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely STERLNBANK, UBA and TRANSCOHOT accounted for 472.701 million shares worth N1.164 billion in 2,333 deals, contributing 49.77% and 12.48% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 15 indexes finished lower, while 3 indexes appreciated with the exception of NGX ASeM Index which remained unchanged.

TOP GAINERS

CHAMS up + 19.23% to close at N0.31

PZ up + 12.80% to close at N9.25

NEM up + 11.88 % to close at N5.65

ETRANZACT up + 9.91% to close at N2.91

UNILEVER up + 9.43% to close at N13.35

TOP LOSERS

JAPAUL down – 12.12% to close at N0.29

HONYFLOUR down – 11.07% to close at N2.25

VITAFOAM down – 9.96% to close at N21.25

MULTIVERSE down – 9.92% to close at N2.36

ASSOCIATED BUS down – 9.68% to close at N0.28

Summary

Twenty-two (22) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than forty-three (43) equities in the previous week. Thirty-six (36) equities depreciated in price higher than twenty-one (21) in the previous week, while ninety-eight (98) equities remained unchanged higher than ninety-two (92) equities recorded in the previous week.