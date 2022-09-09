President Muhammadu Buhari has released a statement following the passing of Queen Elizabeth ll, stating that the story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on the late queen.

Buhari disclosed this in a statement late Thursday evening, following news of the queen’s passing at the age of 96.

He added that he welcomes the ascension of His Majesty King Charles III to the throne, in line with tradition, and prays that his reign will witness continuing robust relations between both nations.

What President Buhari is saying

He said: “My family and I, and the more than 200 million Nigerians, have learned with immense sadness of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and the end of her unique and wonderful 70-year reign. She was the only British Sovereign known to 90 percent of our population.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom, and the entire Commonwealth, as we join the entire world in mourning this loss.

News continues after this ad

“The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth and the entire world a better place.

“I welcome the ascension of His Majesty King Charles III to the throne, in line with tradition, and pray that his reign will witness continuing robust relations between our two nations.”

What you should know

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognizable to billions of people around the world died, Thursday, September 8th, aged 96.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Flags on landmark buildings in Britain were being lowered as a period of official mourning was announced.