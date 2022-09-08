Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle after doctors became concerned about her health.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on Thursday, where it noted that although the doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health, she remains comfortable, with her family members reported having travelled to Scotland to be by her side.

What Buckingham Palace is saying

The statement reads, “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.’’

All of the queen’s children, including the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew were either at her bedside or on their way to be with her after the announcement.

Prince Charles’ eldest son, Prince William was on his way to Balmoral, leaving behind his wife, Catherine, who remained in Windsor as their children are on their first full day at their new school, with Prince Harry and Meghan, also on their way to Balmoral in a rare visit to Britain after abandoning royal life to move to the United States.

The statement comes a day after Buckingham Palace said that the 96-year-old monarch had cancelled a virtual meeting with the Privy Council on doctor’s advice to rest.

Moments after the announcement by the palace, the House of Commons Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, addressed lawmakers in London on September 8 regarding news of Queen Elizabeth II’s health.

Although the statements on the Queen’s health may have been vague in detail, the fact that they were issued at all speaks volumes. The palace typically provides minimal information about the queen’s health.

What the British Prime Minister is saying

When Buckingham Palace announced that the queen was not well and her doctors were “concerned,” the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, had just unveiled a plan in the House of Commons to help British families with soaring energy bills this winter.

Truss tweeted, “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time.’’

Speaking on the development, the speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, said Britain’s Parliament has the monarch in its thoughts and prayers.

The speaker said, “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say we send all the best wishes to her Majesty the Queen.”