Charles, Prince of Wales, now King of England has visited Nigeria four times, in 1990, 1999, 2006, and 2018.

For his first visit, he and his now late wife, Diana, Princess of Wales arrived in Nigeria on March 15th, 1990. They left Gatwick Airport and were met at the Murtala Muhammed Airport by the Chief of General Staff, Admiral Augustus Aikhomu and Mrs. Rebecca Aikhomu. Nigeria was under military rule at the time with General Ibrahim Babangida serving as the military president.

The Prince and Princess were taken to State House Marina where General Babangida and his wife were waiting to receive them. That night, they were hosted at a state banquet after which they retired to the Royal Yacht. The Royal Yacht was docked next to the Marina in Lagos.

In 1999, the prince returned for the inauguration ceremony of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the first democratic president in over a decade. Late South African president and anti-apartheid activist, Nelson Mandela was also in attendance.

In 2006, The Prince of Wales, arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to begin a 3-day state visit. At the time, the trip was seen as a boost to the democratization of Nigerian polity. While he was around, he also visited Kaduna and Kano.

2018 saw Prince Charles return, but this time with a new wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. They were received by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. While he was in Abuja, he met with some traditional rulers at the residence of the British High Commissioner, Paul Arkwright.

Some of the monarchs present include the Ooni of Ife, Sultan of Sokoto, Emir of Kano, Obi of Onitsha, Etsu Nupe, Oba of Benin, and Shehu of Borno.

During the three-day visit, the couple also met with and talked to some Nigerian youths, the Armed forces, and people in the creative sectors, specifically arts and fashion.