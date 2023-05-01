Key Highlights

Tiwa Savage has been billed to perform at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

King Charles III, who is ascending the throne following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year, will officially be coronated alongside Queen Consort, Camilla.

She is the only Nigerian among the few African artistes that were chosen to perform at the historical coronation.

Award winning artist, Tiwa Savage has been confirmed to perform at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. The event, which is expected to take place on May 7, 2023 is set to be one of the most significant royal events in recent history.

She becomes the first Nigerian artiste to receive an invitation to perform at a foreign royal coronation ceremony.

Tiwa Savage, who is well known for her unique style of music and dynamic performances, has been chosen to entertain guests and dignitaries from around the world. Her inclusion in the coronation ceremony is a testament to her rising profile as a world-class musician. Tiwa Savage will join celebrities such as Steve Winwood, DJ Pete Tong, Lang Lang and Lucy, Paloma Faith and Olly Murs, to thrill guests at the coronation concert.

The festivities will include several notable events, such as a concert featuring famous celebrities at Windsor Castle, a series of street parties that will take place throughout the country, and a volunteering campaign called “The Big Help Out.”

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory, and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023,” read the recent release by the palace.

“The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” read Buckingham Palace’s release

Other times Tiwa Savage has performed in the world’s most prestigious stages

The award-winning artist has previously performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, including the Global Citizen Festival in South Africa, the Wireless Festival in London, and the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia. She is also known for her collaborations with global superstars such as Beyoncé, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran.