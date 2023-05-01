As part of activities to mark the 5th PEBEC awards, Nairametrics, Chris Pemu has been singled out for recognition amongst a group of notable journalists, for his outstanding contributions to the ease of doing business interventions in Nigeria.

This award and recognition which was presented to Pemu by the Minister of Trade, Niyi Adebayo, is for his unflinching support for the organization’s media outreach in the year 2022 under review.

Legacy

The special adviser to president on ease of doing business, Jumoke Oduwole and PEBEC Chief in her speech stated that PEBEC was established in July 2016, to oversee business mandate, remove bureaucratic constraints and make the country a progressively easier place to start and grow a business.

She added that PEBEC draws on collaboration and much needed political buying with all arms of the government as well as the private sector, adding they are:

“Privileged to enjoy high levels representation from high-level assemblies in federal, state and private sector,

“PEBEC assists ministries to implement reform agenda, since its inception it has delivered over 180 reforms with practical results to show for it, including World Bank ease of doing business rankings, which say their reforms are impactful in reducing cost and time towards doing business and boosting GDPs, with enhanced transparency.”

Mr. Pemu

PEBEC also praised media professionals, including Nairametrics’ Chirs Pemu, as a stalwart who has supported the organization’s outreach in the year 2022 under review in ease of doing Business reporting.

Nairametrics, Mr Chris Pemu, received his award after it was presented by Nigeria’s Trade Minister, Niyi Adebayo, as he was celebrated for his amazing work in supporting the FG’s ease of doing business outreach.

What you should know

PEBEC was established in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari with a mission to oversee business reforms in Nigeria and improve collaboration between the private stakeholders and FG, as well as eliminate bottlenecks and bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria.