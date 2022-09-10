In order to honour Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday this week at the age of 96, the Nigerian Government has ordered that all flags in the country and diplomatic missions be flown at half mast from September 11 to 12.

This was disclosed in a statement by Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola on Friday.

What they are saying

The Federal Government has ordered that all flags in the country and missions abroad be flown at half-mast on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12, to honour the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Aregbesola said.

“We commiserate with the government and the people of UK and all the affected people of the Commonwealth and the global community.

“The Queen is dead, long live the King,” he added.

Queen Elizabeth became of the monarch of the UK and the other Commonwealths from February 6, 1952, until her death in 2022, and was the longest serving British Monarch 70 years and 214 days.

President Buhari stated that the story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on the late queen.

He said: “My family and I, and the more than 200 million Nigerians, have learned with immense sadness of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and the end of her unique and wonderful 70-year reign. She was the only British Sovereign known to 90 percent of our population.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom, and the entire Commonwealth, as we join the entire world in mourning this loss.

“The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth and the entire world a better place.

“I welcome the ascension of His Majesty King Charles III to the throne, in line with tradition, and pray that his reign will witness continuing robust relations between our two nations.”

The late queen’s son, Prince Charles has since been announced as her successor and becomes King Charles III, the new head of House Windsor.

