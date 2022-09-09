In line with its commitment to offer amazing value to Nigerian mobile telephone customers, Nigeria’s leading telecom service provider and youth-friendly brand, 9mobile, has announced the launch of 9Konfam, a tariff plan that rewards customers with generous airtime and data benefits upon SIM activation, and on every recharge.

According to the telco, 9Konfam empowers customers to connect and to do more with their airtime and data purchases.

“At 9mobile, we are committed to releasing products and services that allow customers to get the most out of their subscriptions. “With 9Konfam, new and existing customers get to enjoy exciting bonuses on their airtime and data recharges,” said Kenechukwu Okonkwo, the Director, Product Innovation & Business Development at 9mobile.

With 9Konfam, customers who purchase a new 9mobile SIM card will enjoy N1,000 welcome bonus once they activate the SIM. In addition, they will get 9 times the value of all recharges from N100 and above to call all networks, send text messages, and for data/internet activities., What’s more? Customers on 9konfam will receive double data bonus on their first recharge of the month (for the initial six months of joining the network) so long as they recharge with N200 or higher. Notwithstanding all these listed benefits new customers would continue to enjoy 100% bonus on data bundles that they buy, till they exceed six months on the network.

“You will agree with me that 9Konfam is loaded with full options”, Okonkwo said. He therefore enjoined all telecom subscribers to get a 9mobile SIM and be “confirmed” with 9konfam.

To subscribe to 9konfam and enjoy these exciting bonuses, simply activate a new 9mobile SIM or dial *1400# from an existing 9mobile SIM.

