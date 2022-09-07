Residents of Lekki, some parts of Victoria Island, Agungi, Chevron, Badore and other areas on the island part of Lagos, are set to experience blackout as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) plans to carry out maintenance work in Ajah substation from September 7, 2022, to September 9, 2022, for a period of 12 hours daily.

The maintenance work also includes the relocation of Egbin/Aja 330kV transmission line 3 to a spare Omotosho 330kV line 2 bay as well as the repair of gas leakage on one of the isolators in the substation.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, by the General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, saying that the power outage will occur between 7am and 7pm daily.

Mbah said that during this period, Aja, Lekki transmission stations and the Alagbon/Aja 330kV transmission line would be out of service, to ensure safe workspace for the engineers, adding that Alagbon transmission substation would receive power through the Ijora/Alagbon 132kV transmission line.

What TCN is saying in the statement

The statement read, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria plans to carry out maintenance work in Aja substation from Wednesday 7th to Friday 9th September 2022, from 7am to 7pm daily. This includes the relocation of Egbin/Aja 330kV Line 3 to a spare Omotosho 330kV Line 2 bay as well as the repair of gas leakage on one of the isolators in the substations.

“During this period, Aja, Lekki transmission stations and the Alagbon/Aja 330kV transmission line would be out of service, to ensure safe work space for the engineers.

“Similarly, the Alagbon transmission substation would receive power supply through the Ijora/Alagbon 132kV transmission line.

“The maintenance work will affect bulk power supply and expectedly cause outage in Badore, Sangotedo, Jakande, Chevron, Agungi, Lekki and some parts of Victoria Island.

‘’TCN regrets any inconveniences this may cause electricity consumers within the affected areas and assure Nigerians of its determination to continue to deliver bulk power supply to distribution load centers nationwide.”

Meanwhile, the TCN had about 3 days ago confirmed that a fire incident occurred on Saturday, the 3rd of September at its Adiabo 330/132/33KV substation in Cross River State.

It stated that its engineers were working to ensure the restoration of power supply to the affected areas as they were replacing the affected equipment