Peter Obi has disclosed that his administration will lay special emphasis on critical infrastructures, especially Power, to ensure a clear measurable increase of generation, transmission and distribution by 200% within the shortest possible time, through public-private partnership.

Obi, the Presidential candidate for the Labour party disclosed this in a speech during his foreign tour on Sunday evening in Toronto, Canada.

He also added that Africa will remain the centrepiece of his foreign policy, citing that Nigeria’s diplomatic sphere of influence via peacekeeping, trade, and investment initiatives will continue.

What Obi is saying

The former Anambra State Governor stated that his administration will aggressively pursue increased contributions of ICT to Nigeria’s economy and also improve Nigeria’s diplomatic sphere of influence in Africa and across the world.

He said, “We will aggressively pursue increased contribution of ICT to overall economic growth & national development.

“Africa will remain the centrepiece of our foreign policy. We will improve Nigeria’s diplomatic sphere of influence via peacekeeping, trade, and investment initiatives”.

“We intend to lay special emphasis on critical infrastructures, especially Power, to ensure a clear measurable increase of today’s generation, transmission and distribution by 200% within the shortest possible time, through public private partnership.”

He also urged that he will emphasize on patriotism, national interest and national morale, quality of governance, political will and character as complimentary to others and ensure that these assets are in place as well as asset optimization.

“We will pursue intangible assets of good governance, rule of law, security of lives and properties, through an aggressive increase in personnel and equipment, and inclusive training of operatives in our security agencies,” Obi said.

Nairametrics reported last week that Peter Obi, in his speech in Frankfurt Germany, on Friday, August 26, 2022, promised to provide an opportunity for diaspora Nigerians to vote in the 2027 elections if elected president next year.

Obi said that his administration will continue to engage the Nigerian Diaspora in ways that are mutually beneficial adding that “By 2027 election, Nigerian Diaspora must have a voice via absentee ballots.”