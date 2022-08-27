Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 election has promised to provide an opportunity for diaspora Nigerians to vote in the 2027 elections if elected president next year.

Peter Obi stated this in a speech in Frankfurt Germany, on Friday, August 26, 2022.

He also urged that Africa will remain the centrepiece of Nigeria’s foreign policy as it will improve diplomatic sphere of influence via peacekeeping, trade, and investment initiatives.

What Peter Obi is saying

Obi said that his administration will continue to engage the Nigerian Diaspora in ways that are mutually beneficial adding that “By 2027 election, Nigerian Diaspora must have a voice via absentee ballots.”

“We will pursue intangible assets of good governance, security of lives and properties through an aggressive increase in personnel and equipment and inclusive training of operatives in our security agencies,” he added.

He also added that his administration will aggressively pursue human capital development in the education and health sectors with a view of meeting global funding targets and best practice

“We will move our country robustly from consumption to production and especially with strong support from exportation of Nigerian manufactured goods and commodities

“We will have zero tolerance for corruption and will cut the cost of governance,” he added.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last month that Peter Obi had stated that he would remove fuel subsidy if elected president of Nigeria in 2023.

He added that to remove fuel subsidy, Nigerians need to trust their government into passing the cost into areas that affect human development, especially health, education and power.