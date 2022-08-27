It is finally here!

We are excited to introduce the revamped and improved Access bank website.

As one of the foremost banks in Nigeria, Africa and globally, it is imperative all our channels are up-to-date to better serve our growing customer base, and meet the new challenges in security and service.

We decided to go beyond the usual to create a re-energised website loaded with exciting features and benefits to better serve our customers. We redesigned and developed our new website not only to be visually appealing, but also functional for a more engaging user experience on any mobile or desktop device.

Our website’s new user interface has been aesthetically-enhanced to make it easier to access more information at a glance, sleeker animations, longer pages to allow for interesting and engaging content, and interconnected pages that allow customers find solutions with fewer clicks.

To help customers find exactly what they need as fast as possible, our website has a smarter search system with auto-suggestive search bar for improved navigation and faster search results. To save more time and avoid unnecessary delays, our speedy load time feature allows pages to open faster than ever before.

We have enhanced our website to enable our customers to use our services wherever they are in the world on any device.

Other features on the website include:

Circular loan calculator to determine customers’ loan eligibility

Non-collapsible footer

Easier navigation with extensive use of quick links for cross selling.

Re-development using current web applications

Feedback and reaction emojis feature

Minimizable sidebar for a wider screen view

Video content streaming

Our new website does not just give a refreshing experience, it has airtight security that protects our customers and their private information against cyber threats. All these and more reflect the brand promise of Access bank, which is to give customers a more than banking experience.