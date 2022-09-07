N-Power is a scheme that was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 8th of June 2016, to address the issues of youth unemployment and help increase social development. It was created as a component of National Social Investment Program, to provide a structure for large-scale and relevant skills acquisition and development and to ensure that each participant will learn and practice most of what is necessary to find or create work.

Applicants are subsequently placed in a primary place of assignment and paid specific stipends.

This year, the scheme is tagged N-Power Teach Recruitment where members will be deployed as teacher assistants across the country including those in marginalized communities.

Who is it for?

The N-Power Teach program is for all post-tertiary graduates from all disciplines inclusive of OND and NCE qualifications. The duration of this program is 2 years and all participants are to undergo initial induction training before deployment.

There are many life-long career opportunities in teaching and other allied fields that await an N-Power Teach volunteer and they include:

Project Supervisor

Education Services Manager

Strategy Consultant

Social services analyst

Professional Teaching

Project Manager

Education Consultant, Associate

Researcher, Research Associate, Senior Research Analyst

What are the requirements?

Applicants must be Nigerian

Must have a Bank Verification Number (BVN)

Must be willing to work in a new environment

Possession of either BSC, HND, OND, NCE, or NABTEB certificate in any discipline from a recognized institution

All candidates must have a valid means of identification such as a valid driver’s license, National Identification Card, International passport, and Voters card

Interested applicants must be between 18 to 35 years at the time of application.

To provide your own email and phone number to be reached directly

The Npower screening test will be a Computer-based test (CBT) and details about the test will be communicated to you via e-mail

Interested applicants must be physically and mentally fit

Applicants must have a strong team spirit, analytical, problem solving, good spoken and written English skills as well as a good knowledge of computer applications which will be an added advantage.

All interested candidates will go through the selection procedures listed below:

Application

BVN Verification

Test

Device Selection

Pre-Selection

Physical Verification

Selection

Deployment

How to Apply

Applying for the program is quite straightforward as shown below:

Visit the official site at gov.ngor npower.fmhds.gov.ng and choose a program that suits you best.

Create an account by providing your name, email address, password, etc.

After signing up, you will be required to log in to start your application process on the application portal

Click on Login

Enter your registered e-mail and password and click on ‘Login to N-Power Application Portal’

Choose a program of your choice based on your education level and click on apply.

Read the terms and conditions and accept all the information.

Fill in your 11-digit BVN.

Provide all the necessary details.

You will also need to upload your passport photograph in either JPEG or PNG files in no more than 25 kilo bytes.

Verify all your information.

Submit your application.

Upon submission, you will receive a unique ID number. Write it down with your contact information for future reference.

Kindly note that Npower may choose not to extend the recruitment process once the deadline is over. So it is best to apply before the deadline. If you are selected, you will be contacted via e-mail. Good luck.