The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has confirmed that a fire incident occurred on Saturday, the 3rd of September at its Adiabo 330/132/33KV substation in Cross River State.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Sunday, September 4, 2022, by General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, which can be seen on its official Twitter account.

Mbah said that the TCN engineers are working to ensure the restoration of power to the affected areas as they are presently replacing the affected equipment.

What the TCN Spokesperson is saying

Mbah also pointed out that power supply will be restored as soon as the equipment affected by the fire incident is replaced, most likely by Monday evening.

The statement from TCN reads, ‘’The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby states that its engineers are working assiduously to restore power supply to Calabar, after the substation fire incident which occurred yesterday, 3rd September, at its Adiabo 330/132/33kV Substation in Cross River State.

‘’Presently, TCN engineers are replacing the affected equipment so as to ensure the restoration of power to affected areas. Supply will be restored as soon as equipment affected by the incident is replaced, most likely, by tomorrow evening. Investigation into the cause is already ongoing.

‘’TCN apologizes for every inconvenience to the Government and electricity customers in Cross River State and pledges to do all it can to ensure quick restoration of bulk supply to the area.’’