The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared that it won’t back down from its strike, stating that it remains resolute with its demands and will see the struggle through.

This was disclosed by Prof. Ayo Akinwole, the Chairman of ASUU, University of Ibadan chapter, in a statement on Monday in Ibadan, Oyo State, according to NAN.

He added that some sectors in Nigeria have been on strike for 13 months and the government has been paying their salaries.

What ASUU is saying

Pro. Akinwole stated, “Lecturers retain Nigerian public universities with their blood, but is it right for Nigerians to say they should die on the job? I am saying they are owing us over eight years verified earned academic allowances.

“Is it only ASUU that is on strike? Some sectors (research institutes) of the nation have been on strike for 13 months and the government has been paying their salaries.

“Is it an offence to become lecturers in Nigerian universities? What led to the strike? It is the non-responsiveness of the government that led to the strike.”

He noted that ASUU will not sacrifice its members’ welfare and will resist any effort to turn intellectuals into slaves. He added the union had given 14-month strike notice to the Federal Government before commencing the strike in 2022.

“We waited for 14 months from December 2020 to February 2022 before declaring this strike.

“I am saying 14 months’ notice, 14 months engagements and Nigeria Inter-religious council intervened in 2021 when we would have declared the strike.

“We gave them one month with no result. Heroes are gone before they are appreciated, but our union will not die. We will not die. We are going to be alive to see this struggle through,” he said.

The ASUU chief also added that the N1.1 trillion for revitalisation of universities was not for lecturers in the public universities, highlighting the figure was arrived at by the Federal Government through its NEEDS Assessment report on the level of decay in Nigerian public universities.

“If ASUU does not go on this struggle, there will be no university for new people to attend.

“In the last 25 years, the Federal Government would not have spent money on its universities, if ASUU had not gone on strike,” he added.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last week that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) explained why it has transmuted its ongoing industrial action from roll-over strike to comprehensive, total and indefinite strike.

The lecturers’ union said that the action is in protest against the federal government’s failure to release the promised balance of one tranche of revitalisation funds for universities after over one year, failure to release the white paper report of the visitation panel to universities and the failure to deploy the University Transparency Accountability System for the payment of salaries and allowances of lecturers.