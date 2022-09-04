The Lagos State Government has directed all schools below the tertiary level to commence its 2022/2023 academic year on Monday, September 5, 2022.

The resumption date is in compliance with the Year 2022/2023Harmonised Academic Calendar approved by the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, who urged all schools to ensure strict compliance with the resumption date for delivery of quality and sustainable education in Lagos State.

Seriki-Ayeni advised students and school-based staff to adhere to health and safety protocols for a productive school year.

She also informed the general public, especially school management and parents, to download the school academic calendar via: www.oeqalagos.com or email: support@oeqalagos.com for further inquiries.

The statement from Seriki-Ayeni reads, ‘’All schools below tertiary level in Lagos State are mandated to resume for First Term on Monday September 5, 2022 as stated in the 2022/2023 Harmonised Academic Calendar as approved by the Honourable Commissioner for Education Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo.

“The academic calendar prioritises standardised learning days and schools are to ensure strict compliance for the delivery of quality and sustainable education in Lagos State.

“Students and school-based staff are welcome back to school and are expected to adhere to health and safety protocols toward a productive school year.”

