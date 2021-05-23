The Lagos State Government has announced plans to launch an educational radio station in order to help get learning across to the grassroots.

This is as the state government through its Public-Private Partnership programme has provided and distributed over 27,000 additional mobile and MP3 devices preloaded with the curriculum to students to further enhance their learning and make them technologically savvy in line with the Education and Technology pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Development Agenda.

This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, while speaking at the annual Press Briefing held at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja Lagos.

She said that the state government plans to establish new schools, which includes vocational and special schools, adding that in the last 2 years, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had significantly contributed to the growth of the education sector in the State with the commissioning of over 1,097 school infrastructure projects covering 970 schools across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas.

While reeling out some of the major achievements of the administration in the education sector, Adefisayo noted that the state government rehabilitated 322 dilapidated public schools, provided 87,000 units of dual composite furniture for 775 primary and secondary schools, in addition to the provision of 300 classrooms and 7 new hostels blocks.

She said that the Ministry partnered with the Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA) to manage these projects for effective use.

The Commissioner emphasised that to stem the intrusion of hoodlums in schools, the government has provided security facilities such as a security alarm system, fence upgrade, watchtowers and floodlights.

The school curriculum, according to her, has also been reviewed just as the State Government launched new schemes of work integrating 21st-century skills, which are aimed at preparing the children for an excellent future.

She said, “We have reviewed the booklist and ensured that our curriculum is infused with the right skills for every child, thereby our classes are now more engaging, interesting and the curriculum will be loaded on an app in line with our Education and Technology mandate.’’

On the capacity of teachers, Mrs Adefisayo enthused that over 15,000 teachers were trained through the Eko Excel Programme and given tablets preloaded with the curriculum, while 12 cars were presented to outstanding public school teachers as a way of appreciating their efforts and motivating them for better service delivery.

As regards to efforts to reduce the rate of out-of-school children, Mrs Adefisayo revealed that over 4,500 pupils were tracked and brought back to continue their education, adding that they were provided with essential materials that made them abandon schooling.

She said, “As a testament to our improved learning environment, our students have continued to be outstanding at National and International Competitions, winning trophies, laurels and making the State proud by being overall best in many of the competitions they participated in.

The State Government has also concluded plans to establish new schools, including vocational and special schools in addition to the plan to launch an educational radio station to cascade learning to the grassroots.”