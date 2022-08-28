When it comes to technology and education, Japan is one of the most forward-thinking countries. As a result, the country continues to attract international students from all over the world.

Tuition fees at most Japanese universities are significantly lower than those charged in other developed countries such as the United Kingdom. Despite this, there are several scholarships and tuition reduction programs available, making it even more affordable.

Do you want to study in Japan but are unable to afford the tuition? Fortunately, the Embassy of Japan in foreign countries and the Government of Japan are accepting applications from international students to apply.

The Japanese Government scholarship covers the full tuition fee, airfare tickets, accommodation, monthly stipend and other expenses and it is open to more than 10,000 applicants from all around the world.

The scholarship is fully-funded and is available to undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students to complete any degree program at a Japanese university. The University and the Government will be responsible for paying all costs.

News continues after this ad

One of the advantages is that IELTS is not needed, as well as having a knowledge of the Japanese language. You can also choose any of the 5,769 Bachelor programs in 898 universities; 3,596 Master’s programs at 653 universities, and 1,263 PhD programs at 266 universities in Japan.

Even after completing your studies in Japan, applicants can apply for Jobs in Japan for Foreigners. In Japan, there are currently 312,214 international students according to the latest report.

News continues after this ad

If you are ready to study there in 2023, the list of the Embassy of Japan Scholarships 2023 is available below.

Why Study in Japan?

You do not need IELTS

Japanese Language is not mandatory

Most of the universities are consistently ranked in the Top 10 Countries for Education.

The country has the largest scholarship pool

There are International students from all countries

There are high paying internship and full-time job opportunities.

Programs Offered

Bachelor degrees : This 4 year degree is open for applicants who have completed 12 years of school education in countries outside Japan

Master’s degrees : This 2- year course is open for applicants who have completed 16 years of school education in countries other than Japan.

Doctoral degrees: This will last for 3 years and is available for applicants who have completed 18 years of school education in countries other than Japan.

List of Scholarships in Japan 2023

The Scholarships that are given below in Japan are for Bachelors, Masters, and PhD Programs:

Asia Pacific University Scholarship

Asia Pacific University is offering full scholarships for a Bachelors, Masters and PhD. Visit Here for more information.

Kyoto University Scholarships

Ranked as #125 globally, the Kyoto University in Japan is accepting applications from all international students for the Masters and PhD Degree Programs. The scholarship covers tuition fee, monthly stipend and return air ticket. Visit Here for more information.

Toyohashi University Scholarship

The Toyohashi University of Technology offers fully funded scholarships for a Masters and Doctoral degree covering full tuition fee, monthly stipend and return air ticket. Visit Here for more information.

Hokkaido University Scholarship

One of the oldest and most prestigious universities in Japan, Hokkaido University is offering a fully funded Masters and PhD program covering full tuition fee, monthly stipend and return air tickets. Visit Here for more information.

Honjo International Scholarship

Honjo International Scholarships is seeking outstanding and talented students from all around the world to study in any university in Japan in any academic field for a Masters or PhD degree. Visit Here for more information.

University of Tokyo Scholarship

The University of Tokyo is top-ranked and well known globally. It is offering a fully-funded MEXT university recommendation scholarship for Masters & Ph.D. Visit Here for more information.

Yokohama National University Scholarship

The YNU Scholarship is one of the top public universities in Japan and is fully funded by the Government of Japan for Education. The university also offers scholarships for Masters and PhD programs. Visit here for more information.