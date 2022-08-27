Online music streaming platform, Spotify, has stated that Burna Boy, Asake, Davido, Drake and Wizkid were the five top most-streamed musicians by the Gen Z community in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub Saharan Africa, at an event to celebrate “Lagos’ status as a city of culture-shifters, innovators, and tastemaker in Lagos State”.

The Gen-Z demographic are young people born between the late 1990s to mid early 2000s.

What they are saying

Phiona Okumu said in a statement on Friday that Spotify would continue to provide a platform for creators in the music space to showcase their creativity, citing that they are impressed with the success of Nigerian music based on the platform’s recent findings.

She said Burna Boy, Asake, Davido, Drake and Wizkid were the top five most streamed artistes by the Gen Z community in Nigeria.

News continues after this ad

“We are so proud to be connected with the Nigerian Gen Z community and we remain committed to amplifying the talent coming out of Nigeria by providing a platform for local artistes and creators in the audio space to showcase their creativity.

“Lagos is becoming a global tastemaker city and a generation of artistes, powered by online streaming, have got it to this point.

“Thanks in large part to music, the world’s been given a taste of Nigeria, moreso, African creators are giving rise to globalisation of culture through their work and we are so excited to be part of this success story.

“As Lagos is increasingly attaining a global tastemaker city status with creatives who are driving trends in pop culture and music, Spotify is proud to celebrate both this city that has cemented itself as a global powerhouse and the young tastemakers who are setting the agenda,” she said.

She also added Nigeria is undeniably a country setting trends across the world, with Lagos at the heart of its influence.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported this week that Information and Communications Technology (ICT) contributed 18.44% to Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2022. This is higher than its contribution in the same quarter of the previous year in which it represented 17.92% and higher than the preceding quarter in which it represented 16.20%.