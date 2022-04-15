Music streaming giant, Spotify, has revealed that 20,935 songs were added to the platform by Nigerian creators, since market entry, placing Nigeria as the second country with the most musical streams.

This was disclosed by Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, during a media chat in Lagos on Thursday.

She added that of the top 10 exported songs from Nigeria, nine are collaborations between local and international hitmakers, a proof that Nigerian music is attracting worldwide attention and popularity.

What they are saying

Okumu said Spotify’s presence in Nigeria over the past years had seen Nigerians go on a journey of discovery.

She said, “Interesting facts and data gathered by Spotify reveals that the average number of artistes streamed per user locally has grown by 60%.

“And 20,935 songs were added to the Spotify platform by creators, since market entry, this places Nigeria as the country with the second most streams after Pakistan, with Kenya ranking third.

“Data also revealed that of the top 10 exported songs from Nigeria, nine are collaborations between local and international hitmakers, a proof that Nigerian music is attracting worldwide attention and popularity.”

Spotify added that 30% of the Nigerian Alte genre is being streamed in the United States, with a growth of more than 200% over the past years and over 40% of the Afropop from Nigeria was streamed in the United States of America, United Kingdom and France.

“Africa is one of the fastest-growing music markets in the world and now, more than ever, African genres of music have become more popular and accepted globally.

“This comes as no surprise when you consider the region’s wealth of music genres and sounds.

“Genres like Afropop, Afrobeats, Gengetone, Amapiano, and more, are influencing the sounds of artistes who are taking the world by storm.

Spotify also revealed that since its expansion into Nigeria, among more than 80 new international markets, Nigeria has become a key market for Spotify as it is quickly becoming Africa’s biggest success story in the music space.

Recall Nairametrics reported last year that WizKid, Burna Boy, Davido and Olamide led Nigeria’s top artists in 2021.