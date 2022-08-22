The Federal Government has disclosed that the newly completed Terminal Two of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos has the capacity to process 14 million passengers every year.

This was made known by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, during an inspection tour of the new airport terminal with some journalists and the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu.

Mohammed clarified that the new international airport terminal was built to complement the existing terminal one and not to replace it.

What the Information and Culture Minister is saying

Mohammed said, “That is why we were told that you could check in at one terminal and board at the other, so there is a handshake between the two terminals.

“It was the first terminal added to the original terminal since it was built some 40 years ago.

“The Terminal Two project started in 2013 and was completed by the present administration in 2022 under a bilateral agreement with the People’s Republic of China.’’

He said that the new terminal has created more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, adding that the construction of similar airport projects in Abuja, Port–Harcourt, Enugu and Kano, is reflective of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in infrastructural development.

The minister said, “No administration in the history of Nigeria has done this much, especially at a time of scarcity of resources.

“I must confess it was an exhilarating experience comparable to what obtains anywhere in the world.’’

What you should know

Recall that on March 22, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned a new terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The new MMIA Terminal comprises of a four-storey Main Terminal Building, three-storey Finger Building, two-storey Cargo Terminal Building, 82,925sqm apron, and external and ancillary works.

The new terminal also has about 60 sets of check-in counters and six boarding bridges and is built on a land mass of approximately 56,000 square metres.

Other facilities in the terminal include 5 baggage collection carousels, 16 Immigration desks at arrival, 28 Immigration desks at departure, 8 security screening points, 2 food courts, 4 premium lounges, 22 guest rooms and spa, 16 airline ticketing offices, visa on arrival and port health facility, as well as praying area, more than 3,000 square metres of duty-free space, approximately 5,000 square metres of lettable utility space, amongst others.

The facilities included the Ticketing Point, Passport Control, Port Health Screening and praying area for Muslims and Christians