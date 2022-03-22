President Mohammadu Buhari has inaugurated the newly built international terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The inauguration is coming after several dates had been set by the Federal Government for the terminal’s completion and inauguration since 2015.

On the other hand, not many know so much about the new facility that gulped multi-million dollars. Below is more information about the new project:

The new international terminal is one of the five terminals being built in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu.

The project was included in a bilateral arrangement between the Federal Government and the People’s Republic of China.

The ones in Abuja and Port Harcourt had been completed and inaugurated, while that of Kano has also been completed and billed for inauguration soon.

The new Lagos International terminal has the capacity to process 14 million passengers per annum.

It is built on a landmass of approximately 56,000 square metres, and it has 66 check-in counters, five baggage collection carousels, 16 immigration desks at arrival, 28 immigration desks at departure, eight security screening points and six-passenger boarding bridges, out of which two have already been installed.

What FAAN is saying about the project

The acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, explained that the new Lagos International terminal has the capacity to process 14 million passengers per annum.

She said, “Other facilities in the terminal include five baggage collection carousels, 16 immigration desks at arrival, 28 immigration desks at departure, eight security screening points and six-passenger boarding bridges, out of which two has already been installed.

“It also has two food courts, four premium lounges, 22 guest rooms and spa, 16 airline ticketing offices, visa on arrival and port health facility, as well as praying area, more than 3,000 square metres of duty-free space, approximately 5,000 square metres of utility space, among others.”

She added that the new terminal was expected to generate about 300,000 direct and indirect jobs, as well as enhance passenger facilitation and comfort at the Lagos airport.