Equity trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained their grip on the stock market for the 7th trading session.

Consequently, the NGX-All-Share Index dipped 253.82 basis points or 0.50% to close at 50,188.55 index points as against 50,442.37 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N137 billion from N27.064 trillion the previous day to N27.201 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 829.51 million shares exchanged in 4,977 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

Insurance sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 654.24 million shares exchanged by investors in 139 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of International Energy Insurance Plc and Veritas Kapital Insurance Plc.

Also, premium sub-sector was boosted by the activities in the shares of UBA Plc and FBNH Plc followed with a turnover of 50.45 million shares in 1,889 deals.

The market breadth closed negative with 34 losers and only three gainers. Custodian Investment Plc, Prestige Assurance Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc with 10% loss each while FCMB Plc led the few gainers with 3.33% gain.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 50,188.55 points

Previous ASI: 50,442.37 points

% Day Change: 0.50%

% Y-t-D: 17.49%

Market Cap (N): 27.064 trillion

Volume: 829,511 million

Value (N): 4.1 billion

Deals: 4,977

NGX Top ASI gainers

FCMB up +3.33% to close at N3.10

NASCON up +0.91% to close at N11.10

NB up +042% to close at N47.70

NGX Top ASI losers

CUSTODIAN down – 10% to close at N6.30

PRESTIGE down – 10% to close at N0.36

JAIZ down –10% to close at N0.72

MEYER down – 9.92% to close at N2.27

CUTIX down – 9.78% to close at N2.03

Top 3 by Volume

IEI –637,105,004

TRANSCORP – 23,271,775

GTCO – 15,701,249

Top 3 by Value

MTNN – N1,133,658,305

IEI – N1,019,367,708

GTCO – N313,150,310

