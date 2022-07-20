There are reports that the national grid has once again collapsed on Wednesday and has caused a general blackout.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company and can be seen on its official Twitter account, where it confirmed that the incident occurred at around 11.27am, Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The power firm said that it is currently discussing with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to determine the possible cause of the system collapse and the restoration timeline.

What Eko Electricity Distribution Company is saying

The statement from Eko Electricity Distribution Company reads, ‘’Dear Customers, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the National grid at precisely 11:27am today, Wednesday, July 20th. We are in talks with the Transmission Company of Nigeria to ascertain the cause of the collapse and a possible restoration timeline.

‘’We will keep you updated on the situation.’’

Meanwhile, there are reports that around the time of the national grid collapse, only the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) recorded about 40MW of electricity.

The collapse is coming some hours after the Eko Electricity Distribution Company had in a notice to its customers, announced a scheduled planned power outage by TCN on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, to enable it carry out annual preventive maintenance on Lekki/Aja 330KV Line Bay and TR1-300MVA 330/132/33kV Transformer at the Lekki Transmission.

What you should know

The country has witnessed several cases of national grid collapse which has led to nationwide blackouts in recent times.

This year, the country has reported over 7 cases of national grid collapses, although it is believed the figures could be higher.

The grid collapse is normally due to low gas supply, poor management, sabotage, and vandalism, among other reasons.