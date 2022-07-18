Popular Nigerian actress, Ada Ameh has died at the age of 48.

Emeka Rollas, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, confirmed the news on Monday morning.

Unconfirmed reports say her death occurred on Sunday 17th July 2022 in Warri, Delta State, around 11pm.

A few hours before her demise, the Nollywood actress shared a video of herself and her family eating by 12:53 pm on her Instagram page.

What people are saying

Ada had recently shared that she was going through some mental health challenges. She said, “Everything is going to be fine. I have an issue right now, and it’s taking my life. I will not die. We will get over it.”

News continues after this ad

Reacting to this, @RealKamsi wrote, “RIP Ada Ameh. I’m lost for words. Mental health awareness is one illness that isn’t given as much attention as it would especially in a country like Nigeria.”

@Ogundeji_OLA1, wrote, “Ada Ameh lost her only child last year and ever since then she has not been in good condition. It’s disheartening and saddening that she lost her own soul as well, she’s no more, a lot of people are going through a lot. May her soul rest in peace.”

News continues after this ad

@iamDo2dtun said, “Ada Ameh’s death is so painful. One of my fav on The Johnsons especially when she says “a lucky lo lo” “Apor”. she just lost a child and her now. May God put us through our tough times. This one is very painful.”

What you should know

Ada Ameh is known for her character Emu Johnson in the popular TV series, The Johnsons. Earlier, she starred as Anita in the 1996 Nollywood blockbuster, Domitilla.

On her Instagram page, she described herself as a Nollywood actress, CEO Adylad productions, a philanthropist, single mom, entrepreneur, lover of God and a motivational speaker.