Corporate Actions are decisions taken by companies’ boards of directors or management teams, that could have impacts on the firms themselves or shareholders.

They include the release of quarterly and full-year results, payment of dividends, closing of shareholders’ registers, and announcing qualification dates and Annual General Meeting (AGM) dates.

Nairametrics has compiled the corporate actions of several quoted companies for the week ending July 16th 2022. These corporate actions include the date when companies close their register of members who have registered and will be eligible for dividend payment.

Cornerstone Insurance Plc

Cornerstone Insurance Plc will be closing its books on the 12th of July, 2022. Hence, investors are advised to ensure that their names are registered with the company’s registrar.

The company will be making a dividend payment of N0.05 kobo, to shareholders who have registered their names as well as authorized payment of their dividends to their bank details on the 26th of July, 2022.

BUA Cement Plc

BUA Cement Plc will be closing its register of members from the 11th to 15th of July, 2022. The cement manufacturing company will be making a payment of N2.60 as dividend.

Hence, only shareholders who have registered their names with the company’s registrar, Africa Prudential Plc, before the registration closes will be eligible for dividend payment on the 21st of July, 2022.

Fidson Healthcare Plc

Fidson Healthcare Plc will be closing its register of members on the 11th of July, 2022. The company will be paying a dividend of N0.50 to its registered shareholders. In addition, the company will be issuing bonus shares to shareholders on the payment date in a ratio of 1 additional bonus shares for every 10 previously-held shares.

Therefore, only shareholders who have registered their names with the company’s registrar, Meristem Registrars and Probate Services Limited, before the register closes will be eligible for dividend payment on the 29th of July, 2022.

Presco Plc

Presco Plc will also be closing its register of members on the 11th of July, 2022. The company has declared a dividend of N6.60 to be paid to its registered shareholders.

Hence, only shareholders whose names have been registered with the company’s registrar, First Registrar & Investors Services Limited, before the register closes will be eligible for dividend payment on the 28th of July, 2022.

Beta Glass Plc

Beta Glass Plc will be closing its register from the 13th to the 17th of July 2022. Hence, shareholders should be aware that they have to register before the date above. Additionally, the company will be issuing bonus shares to shareholders on the payment date in a ratio of 1 additional bonus share for every 5 previously-held shares.

Only shareholders whose names appear in the register of members will be eligible for dividend payment of N1.10 per share.