Nigeria’s leading pharmaceutical company, Fidson Healthcare Plc posted a profit before tax of N1.18 billion in Q3 2023, marking a year-on-year growth of 8.5% from the corresponding quarter in 2022.

The group posted a revenue of N14.79 billion in Q3 2023, representing a 33.9% year-on-year growth from the same period in 2022. This modified the group’s nine months of revenue to N40.37 billion, a 28.5% year-on-year growth from the same period in 2022.

Key Highlights Q3 2023 vs Q3 2022

Revenue: N14.79 billion, +33.9% YoY

Cost of sales: N10.29 billion, +60.2% YoY

Gross profit: N4.50 billion, -2.7% YoY

Operating cost: N2.74 billion, -10.6% YoY

Operating profit: N1.80 billion, +12.9% YoY

Net finance cost: N575.16 million, +23.0% YoY

Profit before tax: N1.18 billion, +8.5% YoY

Profit for the period: N799.2 million, +8.5% YoY

Earnings per share: N0.35, +9.4% YoY

Cash and cash equivalents: N3.11 billion, +11.5% YoY

Total assets: N50.88 billion, +18.4% YoY

More Insights

Fidson Healthcare not only holds the top position as the most capitalized pharmaceutical company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange but also outperforms other major pharmaceutical companies in Nigeria, including May and Baker, GSK Nigeria, and Neimeth, in terms of earnings.

Like other non-banking companies trading on the NGX, Fidson Healthcare also experienced a surge in its finance costs, as its finance costs surged by 23% YoY in Q3 2023.