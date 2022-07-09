Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate for the Labour Party announced a former federal lawmaker, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general election.

Obi said that the vice-presidential candidate brings to the mission great personal, academic and entrepreneurial strengths, as well as impeccable credentials with the added value of rich experience as an academician, businessman, public servant, economic and development expert, and politician.

He described Baba-Ahmed as a recognised wealth creator and manager who fits well into the mould of a transformative and adaptive leader.

So who is Datti Baba-Ahmed?

Datti Baba-Ahmed was born in Zaria, in 1969 to the Baba-Ahmed family, one of the 33 children of a father who is said to be an Arab cattle trader settling from Mauritania, and later a professor of Islamic studies.

He obtained a Bsc and Msc in Economics from the Univerisity of Maiduguri, and later a Doctor of Philosophy when he completed his PhD studies at the University of Westminster while serving as a Federal representative in 2006.

He began his political career in 2003 when he was elected to the Federal House of Representatives representing Zaria under the All Nigeria Peoples’s Party, ANPP.

In 2011, he won the Kaduna North Senatorial elections under the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which was later challenged at the court by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and upturned.

In 2018, he also ran for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In 2022, he dropped out of the Kaduna governorship race in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries before joining the Labour Party.

He is also a founder of and Pro-Chancellor of Baze University, a private university located in Abuja which started operations in April 2011.