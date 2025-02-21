The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has asserted that Nigeria’s current socio-economic conditions are worse than they were during the administration of former military president Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Obi made this statement on Thursday after attending the launch of A Journey in Service, the autobiography of IBB, who ruled Nigeria from 1985 to 1993.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Obi referenced the keynote speaker’s notable French quotation, Rien n’a changé, meaning “Nothing much has changed,” but stressed that in Nigeria’s case, “we are worse off than we were during IBB’s era.”

According to him, a comparative analysis with Nigeria’s contemporaries at the time, such as Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, and Ghana, reveals that while those nations have advanced to medium and high levels on the Human Development Index (HDI), Nigeria has remained stagnant in the low HDI category.

“Using our contemporary peers as a benchmark, when IBB left office in 1992, countries like Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, and Ghana were all in the low Human Development Index (HDI) category — just like Nigeria.

“Today, however, these nations have advanced to medium and high HDI levels, while Nigeria remains in the low HDI category, having either stagnated or declined,” he said.

IBB’s Economic Contributions

Despite the economic challenges of the IBB era, Obi commended the former military leader for his role in developing Nigeria’s financial sector and fostering national unity.

“Under his leadership, Nigeria witnessed substantial growth, particularly in the financial sector. He played a key role in fostering a united and equitable Nigeria, ensuring policies that strengthened national cohesion and economic development,” Obi stated.

The former Anambra State governor further highlighted the importance of documenting historical experiences, noting that it offers valuable insights for national growth.

“Documenting such experiences is a welcome development, as it allows us to learn from those who have served and left a lasting impact on the nation. I look forward to reading this book, which undoubtedly holds valuable lessons,” Obi added.

Ghana’s Democratic Stability vs. Nigeria’s Electoral Failures

Drawing a comparison between Nigeria and Ghana, Obi emphasized how Ghana has remained a stable democracy for over three decades, ensuring leadership transitions that truly reflect the will of its citizens.

“Unlike Nigeria, where electoral outcomes often fail to reflect the people’s will, Ghana has witnessed instances where ruling party candidates conceded defeat, respecting democracy in its truest form,” he stated.

Obi lamented that Nigeria has struggled with electoral integrity, a factor he believes has significantly contributed to the country’s economic and social stagnation.

Recognition of June 12 Election Victory

Obi also praised IBB for openly admitting that the June 12, 1993, presidential election was won by Chief MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He described this acknowledgment as a step toward national healing, unity, and progress.

“One of the most profound moments of the event was IBB’s admission that Chief MKO Abiola won the June 12 election. This acknowledgment is a step toward national healing, unity, and the progress of our nation,” Obi remarked.