Tech media organisation, Technext has announced its maiden regulation event, the GAT Summit (Government and Tech Summit) 2022. It is billed to hold on Thursday, July 28, 2022. With a proposed physical audience of at least 1,500 and a virtual attendance of at least 3,000, the event is billed to be the biggest gathering of government policymakers, political influencers, tech industry players, and enthusiasts in Africa.

The one-day event will provide an opportunity for players in the African tech ecosystem to engage with government stakeholders on contemporary issues affecting the tech industry. Going forward, GAT Summit will be an annual event where tech industry players will have the opportunity to openly discuss the effect of regulations with policymakers across Africa and proffer solutions that will accelerate growth.

Registered delegates will anticipate discussions about major issues around three sub-sectors of the ecosystem: financial technology (Fintech), Media regulation and technology for governance (Govtech). The panel session will be moderated by popular Arise TV presenter, Rufai Oseni.

The keynote address will be delivered by Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu and graced by representatives from the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, NITDA and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Other confirmed speakers at the event include Hanu Agbodje- Founder, CEO, Patricia, Bukola Olutayo, Managing Director, Stellas Bank, Yomi Adedeji, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Softcom Limited and Oluwemimo J. Osanipin, COO, JET Motors.

This year’s event has been jointly organized by Technext, one of Africa’s leading tech-driven media platforms, Ripples Nigeria, African multimedia online news platform and the Voice of the People 90.3FM, a Lagos-based people-focused talk radio.

The GAT Summit will be a hybrid event (a combination of physical and virtual participation). So, interested Africans will be able to attend from anywhere in the world!

The GAT Summit event will also provide a visible platform for key players in the tech ecosystem across Africa to reach an audience of young, enthusiastic and ready Africans all in one place.

News continues after this ad

The event is going to be a FREE-to-attend event. To attend, register to get your ticket here.