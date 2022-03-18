Tech-focused automobile assembly and design company, Jet Motor company, has announced that it will be hosting industry leaders on Friday, March 25, 2022, in a virtual session to discuss the possibilities for the e-mobility ecosystem in Africa.

The Webinar with the theme Unlocking pathways to accelerate E-mobility in Nigeria, aims to provide a platform for industry stakeholders and sustainable development enthusiasts across Nigeria to converse, learn, collaborate and gain valuable insights that would help them position for future gain and impact.

Participants will discuss opportunities and potentials of electrifying mobility in Nigeria and conclude on the discourse around regulation, possibilities and adoption.

The speakers at the event include Engr. Jelani Aliyu, DG National Automotive Design And Development Council (NADDC); Adetayo Bamiduro Co-founder, MAX; Damilola Olokesusi, CEO, Shuttlers; Mr. Joseph Osanipin, CEO, Jet Motor Company. These are industry experts who have practical knowledge of the automotive ecosystem and have facilitated the nexus between the Nigerian e-commerce, social commerce and tech-ecosystem in the past.

Participants at the session will enjoy outside the classroom learning and practical experience from successful entrepreneurs and business leaders in mobility, tech, finance, media, etc. alongside the opportunity to engage the speakers during the Q&A session.

The webinar will include breakout rooms, Q&A sessions, polls, and group activities as a great way of engaging with others, learning and growing.

To register for the webinar, follow the link: https://bit.ly/jetmotors

About Jet Motor Company

Founded in 2018 by Chidi Ajaere and a team of passionate professionals, JET Motors Company wants to accelerate Africa’s dominance in the future of mobility by reshaping the narrative of the mobility space.

Current reports estimate that about 40% of the global export for used vehicles comes to Africa. In Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia, it is estimated that about 80–90% of total vehicles are imported.

JET EV, one of the product offerings, is an electric vehicle that has the distinct characteristic of being a 100% electric vehicle with 0 emissions.

About Technext

Technext.ng, the primary brand of Kolibri Limited, is a tech-driven media house that is aimed at providing user-friendly content with a view to contributing to the growing potential of the African space. The purpose of Technext is to lead tech conversations and make the majority stakeholders in the sector.