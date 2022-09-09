Tech media organisation, Technext, has announced Coinference 2.0. The event will provide a visible platform for key players in the African tech ecosystem to discuss the possibilities of Blockchain, in order to position for future leverage.

This second edition of Technext Coinference, themed “Blockchain and DeFi – Beyond the Hype,” is billed to hold on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Landmark Events Centre, Lagos. With a proposed physical audience of at least 2,000 and a virtual attendance of at least 3,000, the event is set to be the biggest gathering of players in the blockchain space.

According to David Afolayan, the Content Chief at Technext, conversations need to expand as there are exciting possibilities of Blockchain that can develop economies.

“As a tech-driven media house that aims at providing people-oriented content and that has the mission to contribute to the growth of the African space, our purpose is to lead a timely conversation that will enable regulators, innovators and enthusiasts to find a common ground for a geometric growth in the blockchain space”, he added.

The event promises a line-up of influential speakers that will share insightful thoughts that will inspire the attendees to take advantage of the numerous benefits of blockchain. Among the list of confirmed speakers include Emmanuel (Babz) Babalola, CEO, Bundle Africa; Ruth Isalema,

CEO, Bitmama; Efosa Ighodaro, Founder/CEO, Hashgreed; Oluchi Enebeli, Founder, Web3Ladies; Ayodeji Awosika, Founder, Web3Bridge; Famous Ehichioya, CTO, YouVerify, more speakers to be announced.

Registered delegates will anticipate discussions on Web 3.0, Crypto, NFT, and the Metaverse.

The first keynote presentation: “Blockchain for Africa Decentralised economies, merged future” will set the tone for the event by bringing to the fore the possibilities that adopting blockchain technology can mean for Africa. This will be followed by the breakout panel sessions. Each session will have 4 panellists with hands-on experiences.

They include:

DeFi & the future of finance in Africa

Building a career in Blockchain

All you need to know about Web 3

Making money from NFTs

The second keynote is themed: “DeFi – Beyond the Hype,” and will bring to the fore conversations on Decentralised Finance and its use case in Africa.

The Technext Coinference will also provide a visible platform for key players in the blockchain ecosystem across Africa to reach an audience of young, enthusiastic and ready Africans all in one place. It will also provide an exciting opportunity for blockchain enthusiasts to meet other enthusiasts, develop ideas and positions for future gain.

This will be a hybrid event (a combination of physical and virtual participation). Hence, people can register to attend in December from anywhere across the world. It is also open to all and free to attend.

To register, kindly click on this link now.

Here’s a recap of Technext Coinference 1.0: https://youtu.be/bngK8XLDnJA