Nigeria has 11 million more voters than all registered voters of 14 other countries in the West African and Sahel region.

This was disclosed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) via its update for Week 11 in the fourth quarter, which was released on Monday.

According to the update, the number of fresh voters registered by INEC in the ongoing registration currently stands at 10,487,972.

What INEC is saying about voters

It stated, “The number of completed registration stood at 8,631,696 (online – 3,250,449 and physical – 5,381,247). There are 4,292,690 males, 4,339,006 females, 67,171 PWDs and 6,081,456 youths.

“Nigeria currently has a voting population of 84 million registered voters, which is 11 million voters more than all registered voters of 14 other countries in the West African and Sahel region.” INEC

On the importance of Nigeria to the development of the democratic process, including elections in West Africa and Africa, the commission stated that the combined total number of registered voters in the remaining 14 countries in West Africa and the Sahel stood at 73 million, which is 11 million less than Nigeria’s 84 million registered voters.

The chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, explained that the figure depicted the enormity of the commission’s responsibilities and why the commission is always ready to work with agencies and nations in the international community to ensure the delivery of credible elections in the country.

He said, “We will do what is right on the basis of the law while the ultimate choice will be made by Nigerians on who they will vote. We will continue to consolidate on achievements recorded so far to make sure elections get better and better with each round of the election.”

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had reported that INEC has agreed to shift the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise by 60 days.

This was made known by Aishatu Jibril Dukku, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters on Wednesday during plenary.

She said “The Committee held a meeting with INEC yesterday (Tuesday) and they agreed to extend the CVR, all our resolutions were approved,”

What you should know Following the conclusion of party primaries, there has been more turn out in the number of Nigerians trooping to registration centres.

June 30 was the scheduled deadline for the closing of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, however, there have been calls from various Nigerians and NGOs demanding an extension of the CVR.

Recall last week, the House of Representatives directed INEC to extend the voter registration exercise by 60 days.

The House gave the directive following the adoption of a motion moved by Ben Kalu (APC, Abia) during plenary on Wednesday.

On June 20, an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court restrained INEC from ending the voter registration on the 30th of June, 2022.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon gave the order sequel to an ex-parte motion filed by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).