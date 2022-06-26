The maiden edition of the Konga Mid-Year Shopping Festival, a month-long mega discount sale, is set to witness an all-action finale this week as shoppers rush for last-minute deals.

The promotion, which commenced on Wednesday, June 1 is set to come to a fitting climax on Thursday, June 30, 2022 – the final day of the shopping festival – after an exciting, rollercoaster month marked by price slashes, heavy discounts, unmatched deals and a rain of special offers and incentives from various arms of the Konga business.

Ahead of the final countdown which has already commenced, feelers from within Konga indicate that the Mid-Year Shopping Festival has been a highly successful campaign.

Konga has recorded a massive increment in order counts in the month of June 2022 off the back of the ongoing campaign, with Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) also projected to hit levels as high as those recorded for Konga Yakata, as the e-commerce giant’s annual Black Friday sale is widely known. Specifically, Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Electronics have ranked consistently highly among the most popularly ordered product categories since the campaign commenced, with Mobile Phones and Home & Kitchen products not far behind.

Notably, the management of Konga has equally restated its determination to make the last few days of the shopping extravaganza an unforgettable experience for its customers, with a rollout of additional incentives to reward Nigerians for their patronage, loyalty and acceptance of the maiden promotion which coincided with Konga’s 10th Anniversary celebration, while also accommodating Nigeria’s Democracy Day and Father’s Day festivities.

Key among these are payday deals for salary earners, extra discounts, special final countdown offers, bulk deals and guaranteed best prices on an assorted variety of products for visitors to the Konga website – www.konga.com as well as walk-in customers to any Konga retail store located across Nigeria.

The additional discounts and deals cut across product categories such as Mobile, Electronics, Computing, Home & Kitchen, Wine & Kitchen, FMCG and Fashion, among others.

Also expected in the final days of the Konga Mid-Year Shopping Festival are special end-of-campaign flash sales, treasure hunts and other incentives to round off the promotion, in addition to other existing offers such as extra 10% discount for Access Bank debit card and OPay virtual card holders, attractive flight packages for intending travellers via Konga Travel, as well as cash-back offers and attractive bonuses on daily transactions, data and airtime recharges for KongaPay subscribers, among others.

Konga Mid-Year Shopping Festival comes to an end on Thursday, June 30, 2022.