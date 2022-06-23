The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 47 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 51,618.73 points to reflect a growth of 0.47% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 20.84%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N130.21 billion.

At the close of the market on Thursday, the 23rd of June 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N27.83 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as FBNH led 18 gainers and 22 losers, topped by ACADEMY at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 8,902.29 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

FBNH up +9.78% to close at N10.10

FTNCOCOA up +9.38% to close at N0.35

CHIPLC up +8.06% to close at N0.67

LIVESTOCK up +6.94% to close at N1.54

UBN up +6.19% to close at N6.00

NGX Top ASI losers

ACADEMY down – 10.00% to close at N1.17

ELLAHLAKES down – 10.00% to close at N3.96

PRESCO down – 9.84% to close at N165.00

ETRANZACT down – 9.84% to close at N2.20

MEYER down – 9.68% to close at N2.52

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

MBENEFIT – 40,130,980

OANDO – 28,523,660

FCMB – 24,452,483

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

PRESCO – N383,176,004.55

MTNN – N372,921,163.40

AIRTELAFRI – N303,160,436.60

Market sentiment trend towards the bulls despite the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 18 gainers were surpassed by 22 losers.