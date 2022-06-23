The Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation (LSEF), a futuristic Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) which focuses on promotion of 21st-century knowledge through quality education, practical entrepreneurship, healthy living and enhanced lifestyle, is set to flag off a project to create over 10,000 employment opportunities for residents of Imo State, while also equipping entrepreneurs and other beneficiaries with useful knowledge and interest-free loans to grow their businesses and improve their global competitiveness.

As part of the initiative, globally renowned tech companies like Microsoft, Meta (FaceBook), among others, are expected to certify the participating graduates who complete the programme.

Tagged the Imo Wealth Project, the humanitarian scheme is open to entrepreneurs, unemployed and underemployed graduates, as well as students in tertiary institutions across Imo State in their final year of studies. The aim of the project is to create quality opportunities for the youths to reduce tension in each geo-political region in Nigeria, starting with Imo State in the South East.

The programme kicks off with a three-day mandatory on-boarding training programme scheduled to run daily from Tuesday, June 28 to Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Imo State University Auditorium, Owerri, Imo State from which successful candidates would be selected. The programme kicks off by 9am each day, while accreditation of attendees holds from 8am.

Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, will personally open the conference each day with a 15 minutes’ inspirational session.

A prospective candidate is only expected to attend one of the daily training sessions for a chance to be selected. Interested candidates are advised to register on www.lsef.org to indicate their interest in participating. Registration and participation is free of charge for intending candidates.

Once successfully registered on the website – www.lsef.org, each candidate would be assigned a specific day on which to attend the training programme.

The training sessions will witness masterclasses from a carefully selected faculty of world-class resource persons. Among other things, participants would be exposed to mentorship sessions, a finishing school class, knowledge empowerment and business success sessions. Outstanding entrepreneurs who make the final cut stand a chance to gain access to interest-free loans to grow their business, while others will be exposed to employment opportunities in their areas of competencies.

Thousands of prospective candidates are expected to take part in the training sessions for the Imo Wealth Project which commences next week at the Imo State University Auditorium.

Notably, LSEF is partnering with several tertiary institutions, including the Imo State University, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede; Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Imo State University of Agriculture and Federal University of Technology, Owerri to train and certify qualified Imo graduates. The foundation has commenced equipping these institutions with best-in-class digital tools, starting with the Imo State University and plans to do same in a state in each geo-political region in Nigeria, if the Imo project is a success.