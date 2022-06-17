The Nigerian Police Force said it has found the missing Safiyanu Amira whose tweet of her own kidnap got Nigerians more worried about the security situation in the country.

The Nigerian Police Force, FCT Command made this known in a statement titled, ‘The FCT police find missing Safiyanu Amira; debunks the kidnapping of 17 others by armed men in police uniform.’

The statement assured that Safiyanu Amira, better known as Ameerah, is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices

Back story

Nairametrics had earlier reported how Nigerians reacted to the news of the alleged kidnap involving one Ameerah and 17 others making rounds on social media.

The lady identified as @Ameerah_sufyan on social media had tweeted that she and over a dozen others were abducted at gunpoint, adding that she sent a broadcast message of her location to her Whatsapp contacts.

What the Police is saying

In the statement, which was signed by ASP Oduniyi Omotayo, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, for the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, Abuja, the NPF said Safiyanu Amira is currently safe in police custody.

The statement read, “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command wishes to categorically debunk the viral news of the alleged kidnapping of one Safiyanu Amira and seventeen (17) others who were reportedly abducted at gunpoint by Armed men in Police uniform on Tuesday 14th June 2022 at about 1:00 pm and to state that Safiyanu Amira is currently safe in Police custody. While she is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices, the investigation continues and findings will be communicated subsequently.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Babaji Sunday psc while commending the gallantry of the Tactical and Investigative apparatus detailed on the case, appreciated the members of the public for their calm maintained and the various degrees of useful information given to the Police.

“He enjoined the good people of the FCT not to relent in partnering with the police, especially towards the rendition of information, to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”