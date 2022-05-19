The Nigerian Police Force has assured Nigerians that there is no incident of violence in the Lugbe area which leads to the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This was disclosed by Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force PRO, in Abuja in a statement.

This comes after an allegation of violence in the Dei Dei furniture market between traders and okada riders a day before.

What the force PRO said:

Reacting to a trending video of pedestrians attacking cars in the airport road area of the Federal Capital Territory.

He said: “The attention of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday, has been drawn to a video making the rounds on social media platforms about an incident which is being credited to have happened in Lugbe, FCT Abuja.

“The CP wishes to state categorically that there is no such incident in Lugbe as he is currently on patrol with operatives around the Lugbe-Airport Road axis. The CP urges all well-meaning members of Abuja Community to go about their lawful businesses as the police is on its toes to ensure safety of their lives and property.

📍Lugbe – Shoprite road, everywhere is calm, nothing is happening here. There are security men present at about every 100meters. https://t.co/D5yg4uIAJI pic.twitter.com/bLFnaPrF1p — Abuja Streets (@abujastreets) May 19, 2022