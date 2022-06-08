The Nigerian exchange today ended its three-day winning streak as it lost N41.46 billion in capitalization today, attributable to losses seen majorly from the Insurance and Banking sector as stocks like FBNH and NEM recorded losses today.

The All-share Index (ASI) lost 0.14% from 53,270.88 basis points to close at 53,193.98 basis point. In the same vein, the Market Capitalization also lost 0.14% to close at N28.68 trillion. Year-to-Date (YtD), the NGX is still one of the top-performing markets in the world as it has gained 24.53% so far.

Market breadth closed negative as CAVERTON led 16 gainers, and 18 losers topped by CHAMPION at the end of today’s session. On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed positive. NGX Industrial and Consumer Goods indices gained 0.03% and 0.13% respectively. The NGX Banking and Insurance sector closed negative by 0.86% and 1.76% respectively, while the Oil and Gas sector closed flat.

NGX Top ASI gainers

CAVERTON up +7.34% to close at N1.17

FTNCOCOA up +5.88% to close at N0.36

TRANSCORP up +5.69% to close at N1.30

CUTIX up +4.98% to close at N2.74

LINKASSURE up +3.70% to close at N0.56

NGX Top ASI losers

CHAMPION down – 9.79% to close at N3.50

CORNERST down – 9.68% to close at N0.56

ETRANZACT down – 9.67% to close at N2.71

NEM down – 8.33% to close at N3.85

JAPAULGOLD down – 6.25% to close at N0.30

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 103,558,100

FIDELITYBK – 24,809,593

FBNH – 12,517,801

Top 3 by Value

PRESCO – N212,065,829.65

TRANSCORP – N131,251,122.37

FBNH – N130,626,627.90