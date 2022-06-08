Zenith Chain – the company behind a hybrid blockchain for extensive use has obtained a Licence To Trade in Dubai. As such it can now offer crypto-related services to individuals in the capital of the UAE. The licence number is 17593 and the trade name is ZENITH CHAIN – FZCO. It is under the proprietary trading in the crypto-commodities category.

The approval comes after early application to the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (“VARA”). With this approval, the company joins the likes of Binance, permitted by law to operate as a blockchain entity. The License To Trade also categorizes as well as protects the interest and proceedings of the companies. With this licence, Zenith Chain can establish physical offices and other structures necessary for its operations in Dubai.

Earlier in April, Zenith Chain obtained its official licence to operate in Lithuania. This includes cryptocurrency exchange, wallet and custodian licences. As such, it will be able to exchange digital currencies in exchange for FIAT. The firm will also be able to offer users blockchain wallets to store their tokens and coins. This includes generating and storing encrypted client keys.

FuzionX By Zenith Chain

Zenith Chain is also about to launch FuzionX, a cutting-edge, versatile crypto exchange that will bring together Defi and Cefi trading under one platform. FuzionX will be an advancement from Zenithcex, a regulated exchange platform that deals with essential issues including security, liquidity, and fiat to crypto, released earlier in March 2022.

The planned release date for FuzionX is 30th of June 2022. This upgrade will have have features that include:

DeFi Platform

Decentralized Wallet

NFT Wallet and Marketplace

600+ tokens and coins

Credit and Debit Card funding options

FIAT to Crypto conversion

P2P Trading

ETF

Staking and so much more.

About Zenith Chain

Zenith Chain is a Hybrid EVM blockchain platform built for efficiency. Leveraging our Proof-of-Authority mechanism, we provide users with an extremely fast, secure and a low fee environment to transact, for both enterprise and retail uses. Zenith Chain is home to digital money, having a flourishing community that is building an entire ecosystem for decentralized finance, digital proof of ownership, and NFTs on our public ledger, decentralized infrastructure, and applications.

