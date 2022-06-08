Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged as the All Progressives Congress’ Presidential candidate with 1,271 votes at the party’s ongoing special convention.

This was confirmed by Nairametrics at the convention ground at Eagle Square, Abuja on Wednesday.

The former governor of Lagos has been declared the winner of the 2023 APC primary as he accumulated far more votes than the other contestants.

Runner-up, former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi scored 316 votes and second runner-up, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo scored 235 votes.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan scored 152 votes, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello scored 47 votes, and Cross River State Gover, Ben Ayade scored 37 votes.

In January 2022, Tinubu became the first major candidate to announce his intention to run for president under the APC while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

Details soon …