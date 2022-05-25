Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has activated the street edition of Nigerian Idol, the Nigerian version of the popular music competition television series, across university campuses as it strengthens its connection with offline audiences across the continent.

Earlier in the year, Binance announced its sponsorship of the Nigerian Idol, continuing its mission to drive mainstream crypto adoption in Africa. This sponsorship deal made Binance the exclusive cryptocurrency & blockchain sponsor for the show.

For the street edition, the blockchain giant hosted entertainment competitions in university campuses across Nigeria including Lagos State University, Rivers State University of Technology, Institute of Management Technology and Igbenidion University.

The street edition featured musical performances with judges ranking contestants based on their creativity, the strength of voice and stage performances, mirroring the Nigerian Idol show. Students also played games with the opportunity to win free Binance merchandise and gift items. The initiative included lots of games, networking and crypto education.

Watch the first video snippet of the Binance Nigerian Idol street edition, as well as great commentary from the participants HERE.

“We are excited to do this with Nigerian Idol. Entertainment has a great power to bring people of varying cultures, ethnicities and behaviours together and as a global brand that solidly drives growth in different facets, launching a Binance “Street Edition” is helping us connect, inform and educate people about crypto and its benefits. Ultimately, the goal is to drive mainstream adoption and this, we are doing in our own way.” said Emmanuel Ebanehita, Marketing Lead for Africa, Binance.

In February, Binance kicked off its Campus Masterclass Series for Nigerian university students, in line with its mission to enable greater financial accessibility for Africans. The series was aimed at empowering students by exposing them to practical ways to gain financial freedom in a post-pandemic world plagued by economic downturns and rising inflation.

Binance continues to show its commitment to connecting with offline communities across Africa.

About Binance

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

Press contacts: pr@binance.com