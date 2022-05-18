The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that 9 people have died in the gas explosion in the Sabon Gari area of Kano State. It also stated that those injured were 10 people.

This was disclosed in a statement by NEMA Kano Territorial Coordinator, Dr Nuradeen Abdullahi, on Tuesday evening.

He also urged residents in the area to be calm and desist from spreading fake news.

What they are saying

Abdullahi said, “The death toll in the gas explosion which occurred at Aba Road in Sabon Gari of Fagge Local Government Area, Kano, has increased to nine.

“Nine dead bodies were recovered from a collapsed building affected by the explosion and have been deposited at the mortuary at Armed Forces Specialist Hospital, Kano.

“Ten persons injured and were taken to various hospitals out of which two have been discharged.”

He added that the Director-General of NEMA, Mr Mustapha Habib, “led the rescue team and excavators were mobilised to ensure removal of trapped victims.

“NEMA rescue team were at the site of the incident to investigate and ascertain the impact of the explosion.”

NEMA also stated that the rescue operations which commenced by 10 a.m and officially closed at about 5:15 p.m, were well-coordinated, and urged the general public, particularly those living in the affected area, to remain calm and warned against spreading fake news.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier that the state Police Commissioner, Samaila Dikko confirmed in a short now-viral video that there was an explosion from a welder’s shop close to a nursery and primary school.

“It wasn’t a bomb blast. It’s a gas cylinder explosion. The seller’s shop is on the ground floor of the building where the school is located.

“So, when the cylinder exploded, it brought down the building and the pupils got injured. There wasn’t a bomb blast,” the Police Commissioner stated.