The share price of online e-commerce giant Jumia is up 14% in pre-market days after Nairametrics reported a possible acquisition bid by rival Zinnox Technologies, owners of Konga.

Shares of Jumia fell 11.32% on Wednesday to $4.78 as investors flee tech stocks amidst a market sell-off that has engulfed US Stocks. The share price is currently trading at $5.89 ahead of the market opening up from $4.78 when Nairametrics first reported a possible acquisition.

The share price is now up 23% since the reported possible acquisition plans.

Nairametrics had earlier reported that hat Chairman of the Zinox Group, and billionaire, Leo Stan Ekeh, has been scooping Jumia shares indirectly suggesting a possible acquisition could be in play if the opportunity arises.

Tech Stocks recorded a broad spectrum of losses last week as investors reacted to rising inflation and US FED action to hike interest rates. However, tech stocks seem to have rebounded on Thursday according to prices tracked via Seeking Alpha, a US-based Stock Market Website.

“According to Seeking Alpha, tech stocks like “Fiverr (FVRR +8.7%), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY +9.8%), Carvana (CVNA +22.1%), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP +6.4%), Coupang (CPNG +17.7%), Chewy (NYSE:CHWY +6.4%), and Wayfair (NYSE:W +5.0%), Jumia Technologies (JMIA +5.8%), and Blue Apron (APRN +5.9%), and more were some of the biggest gainers on the day” The move upward certainly breaks with the year-to-date trend for each, as each name save for Blue Apron (APRN) has been more than halved so far this year.”

Jumia is expected to declare its result on May 17th, 2022, and will host an investor presentation at 8:30 a.m. US Eastern Time on the same day.