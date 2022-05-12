Accelerex, one of Nigeria’s leading financial technology companies has been ranked among Africa’s fastest growing companies by Financial Times. This was disclosed by the international business publication in its inaugural annual ranking of Africa’s fastest growing companies.

The list, which was compiled in collaboration with Statista, a research and database company, highlights the incredible growth rate of companies in the region despite challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Out of many companies within the continent’s landscape, Accelerex had an impressive Absolute Growth Rate of 120% and a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.3%.

Accelerex has established relationship with many financial institutions as a service provider, partnering with them in the agency banking and merchant acquiring business. It has operations in Ghana, Kenya and Congo, with plans to expand to Tanzania and other African countries in the nearest future. Accelerex services all the merchant acquiring banks in Nigeria, with over 100,000 active payment channels across the 36 states in the country. It has consistently ranked as the number one provider of physical payment channel services by value of transactions processed in Nigeria since 2019.

Its rich product portfolio makes e-payment and business processes seamless. Accelerex Agent Network Platform (ANP), a revolutionary agency banking product launched to drive the achievement of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s financial inclusion agenda, makes the supervision, administration and management of super agents’ businesses simpler and more convenient. RexRetail, its SME-tailored holistic solution for all retail business needs, allows small and medium-sized merchants to digitize their retail operations around inventory management, cashier management, and payment acceptance while giving them the power to remotely manage store operations and monitor the performance of each outlet. RexPay, an online payment gateway enables merchants receive payments in a fast and secure manner.

The recognition by Financial Times is the latest accolade for Accelerex. In 2021, the Company was awarded the Fintech Services Provider of the Year and Customer Focused ICT Company of the Year for the third time at the Beacon of ICT Awards, one of the Fintech sector’s highest honors. In 2019, it clinched the Cashless Driver: Point of Sale Transactions (PTSP) from the Central Bank of Nigeria and Innovation in Financial Inclusion Award at the Nigerian Fintech Awards.

The Fintech Company has also been certified as one of the best places to work in Nigeria by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors.

Accelerex is renowned for its pedigree in world-class technology, exceptional customer service and a commitment to provide fintech solutions that evolve with customers’ needs. It works with different categories of businesses to accelerate their payment processes and business operations for maximum efficiency.

For more information, please visit www.globalaccelerex.com