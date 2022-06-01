Accelerex, one of Nigeria’s leading Fintech companies, has again lived up to its status as an industry giant by emerging the Fintech Services Provider of the Year and Customer Focused ICT Company of the Year at the 13th edition of the Beacon of ICT Awards that took place last weekend at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The Managing Director of Accelerex, Mr. Olukayode Ariyo, also clinched the ICT Personality of the Year Award, making it a total of three laurels for the Company.

Amid an outstanding ovation from the attendees, Mrs. Kehinde Adisa, GM, Corporate Services of Accelerex, received the three awards on behalf of the Company and dedicated them to staff, customers, partners, and other stakeholders for contributing to Accelerex’s growth and success. She also expressed her gratitude to the organisers of the event, and the public for voting.

Reacting to the awards, the Managing Director of Accelerex, Mr. Olukayode Ariyo said, “when Accelerex started, we made customer centricity one of our core values and built a strong culture around excellent customer experience. We are humbled by the BoICT awards and will strive to maintain this upward trajectory by continuously improving our products and providing even more exceptional service. We thank you for acknowledging our efforts. Additionally, being the ICT Personality of the Year among other exemplary nominees is an absolute honor and I am indeed grateful.”

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Communications Week, organisers of the awards, Mr. Ken Nwogbo revealed that the awardees were chosen earlier in the year by readers of Nigeria Communications Week and the public through a transparent voting process and that the winners represent the innovators setting new standards in the ICT sector. According to him, Accelerex demonstrated creativity in product development and delivery of solutions that solve challenging business issues to a broad audience, adding that it was also selected for its unconditional commitment to giving the highest level of service to every customer. He commended Accelerex for driving innovation in financial technology and service delivery.

The event which was themed “Impact of Blockchain Technology in a Digitized Nigeria” played host to technology industry leaders, regulatory bodies, business executives, opinion leaders and journalists, among other major stakeholders. The conversations bordered around blockchain and other new developments in the technological space and its impact on the nation while experts enlightened listeners with their views and opinions.

Recall that Accelerex won the Fintech Services Provider of the Year award in the 2020 and 2021 editions of the event and was named the Customer Focused ICT Company of the Year at 2019 and 2021 editions. The Company was also recently recognized by Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in Africa.

The Beacon of Information and Communication Technology Awards is an annual event which is held to reward the contributions of organisations and personalities to the growth of the Information Communication Technology sector in Nigeria.